Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $448,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

