Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.85-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.76-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.
NYSE:DOV opened at $146.16 on Friday. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.45.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.31.
In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
