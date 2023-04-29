Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.85-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.76-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

NYSE:DOV opened at $146.16 on Friday. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.31.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

