DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09-6.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.41. 1,088,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in DTE Energy by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

