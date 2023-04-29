DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09-6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.41. 1,088,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,118. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $112.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

