Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $5.95. Duluth shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 76,803 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on DLTH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duluth Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $188.18 million, a PE ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth
About Duluth
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
