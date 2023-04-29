Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $5.95. Duluth shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 76,803 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.18 million, a PE ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $3,094,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 329,330 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 65.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

