EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

EG Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 183,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,306. EG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EG Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $116,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in EG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.