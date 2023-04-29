Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $404.31. The firm has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

