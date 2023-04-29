Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Truist Financial

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $404.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.75 and its 200 day moving average is $350.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

