ELIS Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $29.58 million and $52.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14802553 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,022.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

