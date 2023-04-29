EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.19 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,807. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.81%.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,325,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.