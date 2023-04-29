Employers (NYSE:EIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. Employers has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Employers during the second quarter worth $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

