EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,528 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

