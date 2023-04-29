Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $46,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.20 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

