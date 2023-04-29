Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.79% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $306,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 165.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

