Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $213.82 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Crown Castle worth $213,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.