Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $249.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $249,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $70.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.