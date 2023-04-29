Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 129,435 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Gilead Sciences worth $234,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

