Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $273,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,700,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

