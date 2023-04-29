Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,579 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,579 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $223,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.69.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.74 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.53 and a 200 day moving average of $256.81. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

