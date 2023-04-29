Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

