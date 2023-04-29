Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of EQX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

