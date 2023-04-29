ERC20 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124.40 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 3% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $124.40 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,213.75 or 1.00023974 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01036255 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $138.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.