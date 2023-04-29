Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,233,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,673 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.3 %

ERO stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.