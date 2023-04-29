Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.59-$14.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.59-14.97 EPS.
Essex Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ESS traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,872. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $344.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $476,588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
Read More
