Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.59-$14.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.59-14.97 EPS.

ESS stock traded up $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.73. 592,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $344.55. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $476,588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,256,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

