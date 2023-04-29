Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETTYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

