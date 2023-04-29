Ethereum 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Ethereum has a market cap of $229.46 billion and approximately $5.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,905.85 or 0.06510038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001382 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00060289 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039919 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019143 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00022350 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006638 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002712 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,398,384 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
