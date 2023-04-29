Ethereum 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Ethereum has a market cap of $229.46 billion and approximately $5.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,905.85 or 0.06510038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,398,384 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

