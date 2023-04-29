Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up about 3.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Everest Re Group worth $24,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.00. 249,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,865. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

