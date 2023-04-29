EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $644.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.26 million.

EVTC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 293,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EVERTEC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

