Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Exchange Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EXCH opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. Exchange Bankshares has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $49.00.
About Exchange Bankshares
