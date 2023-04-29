Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.12.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.06). Exco Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of C$139.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 0.5061461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

