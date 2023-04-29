ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-6.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.38. The stock had a trading volume of 322,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,340 shares of company stock worth $903,316. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ExlService by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

