Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. Exponent has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

