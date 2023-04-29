F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in F.N.B. by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Stories

