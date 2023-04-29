Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.45-$19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $760.14.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $727.95. The stock had a trading volume of 412,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,167. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.50.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $23,793,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 72.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

