Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.45-$19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $760.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $727.95. 412,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $689.86 and its 200-day moving average is $617.50. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

