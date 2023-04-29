Fernwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

