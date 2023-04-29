Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $99.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

