Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

