Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.76-$6.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.29 billion-$14.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.40 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45 to $1.50 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.04.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.