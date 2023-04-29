Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.76-$6.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.29 billion-$14.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.40 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45 to $1.50 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.04.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

