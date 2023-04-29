Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITBP opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $25.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

