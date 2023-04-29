Filecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $195.62 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.63 or 0.00019252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 420,638,843 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.