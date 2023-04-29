Financial Architects Inc Acquires 132 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $554.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $560.07 and a 200-day moving average of $551.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

