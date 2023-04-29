Financial Architects Inc Buys 236 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,125,000 after purchasing an additional 482,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

