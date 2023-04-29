Financial Architects Inc Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

