First BanCorp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

NYSE:FBP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

