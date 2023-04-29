First BanCorp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.
First BanCorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:FBP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.
In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.