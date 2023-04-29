First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FRME opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. First Merchants had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

