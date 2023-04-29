First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus cut First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $630.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,124.1% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

