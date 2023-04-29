First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $630.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,319,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after buying an additional 89,497 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,620,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

